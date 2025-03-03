Mikey Madison left dumbstruck on ‘surreal’ first-ever Oscar win

Mikey Madison became one of the youngest women to win an Oscar

Mikey Madison became one of the youngest women to win an Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night for her performance in Anora, beating out front-runner Demi Moore.

Madison admitted being "nervous" as she accepted the award from last year’s winner, Emma Stone. The surprised 25-year-old actress called the moment "surreal".

"I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible," she said.

"This is a dream come true; I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow," Madison added before thanking her director, Sean Baker. "I adore you. This all because of you."

The Better Things star went on to express her gratitude to her parents, younger siblings, and twin brother, Miles, whom she called her "best friend."

She also gave a shout-out to her team, those behind the film and her fellow Best Actress nominees, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

During her speech, she also "I want to again recognise and honour the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally."

Madison leads in the titular role for Baker’s Anora. She portrays a sex worker experiencing a whirlwind Cinderella story.

Earlier this award season , Madison received many accolades for her character, including Golden Globe and a BAFTA.