Bryce Dallas Howard, dad Ron, wish each other on back-to-back birthdays

The father-daughter duo has been very vocal about their admiration for each other

Bryce Dallas Howard and her father, Ron Howard, are celebrating each other on back-to-back birthdays.

The Jurassic World actress kicked things off on March 1, honoring her dad’s 71st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a touching father-daughter moment from a gala, resting her head on his shoulder.

“I love you so much Dad, more than words can say,” she captioned the sweet tribute. “Happy Birthday @realronhoward!”

A day later, it was Bryce’s turn to receive some birthday love. On March 2, Ron marked his daughter’s 44th birthday with a nostalgic throwback photo of himself and wife Cheryl celebrating her as a child.

“Happy Birthday, Daughter! You’ve always made your mom and me happy and incredibly proud,” he wrote.

“But the scope of what you’ve achieved with your family and career and the future you are building exceeds our wildest hopes from back when you were this adorable kid we loved so much," the caption continued.

Bryce has always been vocal about her deep bond with her father. At Steel City Con in December, she reminisced about growing up on his film sets. “My childhood was going and spending time with him on set,” she shared.

Though Ron, who started acting as a toddler, decided against letting Bryce pursue child acting, she’s now hoping for a different kind of collaboration.

“I’ve never worked with him professionally as an actor,” she revealed. “But I want to. I want to very badly… Let’s talk, dude.”