Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland breathes his last at 77

Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland dies at 77

Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland has died at the age of 77 after being known for his guitar-driven power pop sound.

Molland, a member of the power pop group that discovered and signed acts to The Beatles' Apple Records, took his last breath on Saturday, March 1, while he was surrounded by his family.

His death was announced by his band in an emotional statement that read, “Thank you, Joey…for keeping the band’s music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all.”

Although other details are still under wraps and no cause of death has been provided to the outlets, the late guitarist has suffered from pneumonia in recent months.

On professional front, the band was known for their several masterpieces, including No Matter What, Without You, No Dice, and Baby Blue.

Molland officially signed up as a member of the group back in 1970, shortly after they dropped their second album Magic Christian Music.

Later, the Welsh band Badfinger was honoured to be signed by The Beatles, establishing their name in the guitar-driven power pop sound.