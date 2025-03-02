‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ starring Tom Hardy to get sequel?

Tom Hardy's 'Mad Max' released in 2015

Director George Miller has updated if he would like to make another movie of on Tom Hardy starrer Mad Max: Fury Road.

While spilling beans about a possible entry, Miller said that he would love to make a new film, but he is currently too busy to actually put another Mad Max movie to works.

In a statement, he revealed: “We’ve got another script.”

“But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays”, Happy Feet creator informed Vulture.

The Australian further elaborated his statement, saying: “Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

George last made the Hardy starrer in 2015. Later, he also made a prequel of the action sci-fi titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in 2024, featuring Chris Hemsworth in lead role.