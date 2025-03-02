Harry, Meghan’s Netflix deal ‘on borrowed time’ as pressure mounts over future

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future with Netflix is uncertain as insiders suggest their partnership is nearing its end.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020, but reports indicate that their exclusivity has been undermined by appearances on other platforms.

Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on Tuesday, could be a deciding factor in whether Netflix renews their contract.

While their docuseries Harry & Meghan was a record-breaking success, their other projects—Polo, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus—failed to generate the same buzz.

'There’s a growing sentiment that Netflix hasn’t received the value it expected,' a source revealed, adding that the couple’s declining popularity has impacted their appeal.

Behind the scenes, working with the Sussexes has reportedly been challenging. A company insider described the experience as a "nightmare," hinting at ongoing tensions.

Despite these challenges, Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, has publicly expressed optimism about the collaboration. However, with mounting pressure to deliver hits, Harry and Meghan’s time with the platform may be running out.