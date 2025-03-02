ASAP Rocky throws shade at Rihanna as he drops major album update

Rihanna has been by Rocky's side throughout his trial, where he was found not guilty of shooting ASAP Relli

A$AP Rocky is almost ready to deliver his new album after a long wait — unlike his longtime partner Rihanna, who has been promising fans new music for years.

In a new interview with GQ published February 28, the rapper — who was just found not guilty in the A$AP Relli shooting case — confirmed his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, is almost done.

“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it,” he said, adding, “But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates… They’re just ready to get this sh*t.”

While Rocky didn’t name names, his words hit close to home for the mother of his two kids, Rihanna.

Rihanna has been teasing her ninth studio album, R9, for nearly a decade with no release in sight. She recently told Harper’s Bazaar she’s been in the studio “the whole eight years” but won’t drop anything until it’s perfect.

Though she feels like she’s “finally cracked it,” the Diamond hitmaker teased that after waiting eight years for a new album, fans can wait a little more.

Rocky, on the other hand, is making good on his promises. “I promise I got some new sh*t in store,” he said, assuring fans the wait won’t be much longer.