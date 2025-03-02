Princess Anne's husband makes heartfelt confession about royal family

Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence gave rare insight into life with the royal family.

Sir Timothy, who tied the knot with Princess Royal in 1992, has always been on good terms with the key figures of the firm including King Charles.

Previously, he appeared in an ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, and revealed that the main theme in royal gatherings is "humour and fun."

He said, "One of the great surprises for me, when I first went to Balmoral and to Sandringham and Windsor was that these places are full of laughter."

"The similarities with Princess Anne’s father are much talked about, but what is less spoken about is the similarities with her mother, the Queen," he added.

Notably, Sir Timothy recently celebrated his 70th birthday and received a special honour from the monarch.

The official social media account of the royal family released two photos of the esteemed family member, seemingly delighting Princess Anne, who always stood by her brother's side, especially during his cancer battle.