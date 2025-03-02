Britney Spears sets record clear on Millie Bobby Brown casting rumours

Will Millie Bobby Brown get to play her ‘dream role’ as Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has revealed if she is on board with Millie Bobby Brown portraying her in the upcoming biopic.

The 21-year-old actress has been trying to secure the part with all her might, including using her famous father-in-law’s connections, and her 360 degree transformation.

However, the Princess of Pop is unconvinced that the Stranger Things star could play the part, in The Woman in Me.

“Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now. She believes she was born for this role,” an insider told Daily Mail on Saturday, March 1st.

“The problem is, Britney isn't on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance,” they added.

Although, the source shared, Brown has not “directly” spoken to the Womanizer hitmaker, Spears has allegedly “seen her audition tape,” and is still unconvinced.

This comes after Brown debuted her new blonde look previously this month and landed in a lot of backlash.

Following the major change in her appearance, she revealed that it is due to her preparation to play Spears.

Despite her efforts, the source shared, “The casting process has been going on for months, and if Millie were the perfect choice, they would have cast her by now.”

“They can make her look like Britney with prosthetics and makeup, but ultimately, Britney will make the final call, and she’s not convinced by Millie right now.”