Meghan Markle faces pivotal week amid Archie, Lilibet's Royal titles debate

Meghan Markle is set for a defining week as she prepares to unveil one of her most highly anticipated projects.



On Tuesday, her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will make its debut, marking a crucial moment in her post-royal career. The show is expected to be a major test of her brand’s influence and could set the stage for future solo ventures.

While Meghan steps into the spotlight professionally, a royal debate surrounding her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is also reigniting.

This week marks two years since it was revealed that her children had been granted royal titles following King Charles’ accession in September 2022. However, it wasn't until March 2023, after Lilibet’s christening, that Harry and Meghan formally announced their children’s new titles.

The decision to publicly embrace the titles was met with mixed reactions, given the Sussexes' previous criticism of royal traditions and their decision to step back from their duties. Some royal experts believe the move contradicts their stance on distancing themselves from the monarchy.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond weighed in on the matter, telling The Mirror: 'I understand Harry and Meghan wanting their children to have their birthright, even though they’ve moved away from royal life.

'But publicly using these titles at such a young age—while they remain distanced from their family—does seem unusual.'

She also drew comparisons to Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who chose to keep their children's HRH status private until they could decide for themselves. "It might have been wiser to take a similar approach," she added.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s repeated insistence on proecting their children from media scrutiny, the continued discussions over their royal status suggest that they may always be at the center of public fascination—whether their parents intend it or not.

As Meghan steps into a critical career moment with With Love, Meghan, and renewed debates swirl around her children’s royal legacy, this week may prove to be one of the most pivotal yet for the Sussexes.



