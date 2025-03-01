Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Clayface' in new DCU movie?

'Guardians of the Galaxy' creator James Gunn sets rumours straight

DC CEO James Gunn has been dealing with multiple rumours surrounding around the Batman and Superman films.

Once again, he has set the record straight by clarifying a major speculation surrounding the cast of the new DCU movie.

As per latest rumours, Harry Potter famed Daniel Radcliffe has been taken on-board for the fresh film to play DC villain ‘Clayface’.

Allegedly, he will be leading the flick written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins.

But Gunns have now cleared the air and quashed all the rumours saying that ‘it is 100% false.’

Taking it to Threads, the Superman director released a statement that read: “As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James to direct.”

He continued: “Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false.”

'Clayface' is yet another major DCU villain like Joker, Penguin, Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Bane and many more.

Back in 2021, writer Flanagan expressed his interest in making a standalone project on Clayface just like Joker and Penguin.