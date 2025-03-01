Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle: Hollywood's take on 'famous' case

The ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been a hot topic in Hollywood.

The two are embroiled in a lawsuit, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and Baldoni countersuing for $400 million.

Chelsea Handler poked fun at the situation during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, saying: "Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful and I think we're good."

Handler also joked about the title of the movie they worked on together, It Ends With Us, saying: "I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys."

Kate Hudson also weighed in on the situation, joking that her social media feed has been taken over by news of the lawsuit.

"Apparently, I'm just interested in before and afters, anybody who's ever threaded their face, Justin [Baldoni] and Blake Lively, and I get a lot of hooded eye makeup tutorials."

Judd Apatow also poked fun at the situation, saying: "Usually, to make that much money, you have to sue Blake Lively."

Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, even referenced the lawsuit during Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special, saying: "[I'm doing] great. Why, what have you heard?"

Bethenny Frankel, who attended the premiere of It Ends With Us, recalled feeling like something was off. "The vibes were not vibing... It felt like I was doing something wrong, but it felt like I was doing something right."

Frankel later praised Reynolds' joke about the lawsuit, saying: "For Ryan and Blake to participate is nothing short of genius because the only way to weather a storm is to go straight through it."

Other celebrities, like Nikki Glaser, have chosen not to comment on the situation, with Glaser saying: "I don't want to give his name any [weight]. I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you."

The trial is set to begin on March 9, 2026.