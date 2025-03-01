Miranda Lambert uses sarcasm to deal with ‘leggings’ critic

Miranda Lambert on body shamers

Miranda Lambert seems to have a fun way of dealing with mindless criticism.

The singer seems to have had the perfect response for a body-shamer who had some unsolicited fashion advice.

The 41-year-old country star recently shared a series of snapshots from her February adventures, featuring horseback rides, yoga sessions with baby goats, and plenty of outdoor fun.

Keeping things casual, Lambert sported a pair of bright blue leggings and a gray long-sleeve top for her workout.

While most fans loved the glimpse into her life, one commenter decided to critique her outfit choice.

"Yikes, legging type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don’t do you any favors," they wrote.

As if that wasn’t enough, they continued, "You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts. I’m not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I’ve seen way more of a person’s business than I wanted to.”

Lambert, never one to let negativity get the best of her, had the perfect clapback.

She took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on her Instagram Stories with a sarcastic caption: “Good to know! I’ll do better about displaying my ‘unattractive parts.’”

Her fans weren’t having any of the negativity and quickly flooded her comments with support. Many called out the body-shamer’s "loser behavior," while others praised Lambert for handling the situation with humor.

This isn’t the first time Lambert’s fans have had her back.

In 2022, a video of her performing went viral on TikTok, drawing a wave of rude comments—mostly from men—about her body. Her fanbase wasted no time shutting them down.

"I like how it’s only men commenting about her weight. She looks amazing," one person noted. Another pointed out, "Half of the men in the comments would be lucky to find a woman like her.”

One fan took a more personal approach, writing, “I have the same body type. She makes me feel safe.” Others reminded the trolls of a simple fact: “Bodies age” and “gain weight,” which is a completely normal “part of life.”

Through it all, Lambert continues to embrace who she is—leggings and all—proving once again that confidence is the best response to criticism.