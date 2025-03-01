Jennifer Aniston shares star-studded glimpses from 'life' in photo carousel

Jennifer Aniston shares photo dump

Jennifer Aniston has been living life with pals.

The Friends alum, who recently turned 56, took to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 28, to post a heartwarming collection of moments from her life lately.

And let’s just say, it looks like she’s been surrounded by love, laughter, and a whole lot of A-list company.

The post kicked off with a classic Aniston group selfie, featuring some of her closest pals, including Sandra Bullock, celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, producer Kristin Hahn, Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka, actress Andrea Bendewald, and her manager Aleen Keshishian.

Talk about a star-studded hangout!

Aniston also shared a sweet screenshot of a FaceTime call with her longtime bestie and Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The duo, known for their unbreakable bond, were seen blowing kisses to each other—because, of course, they’re friendship goals.

But it wasn’t just about friends; her beloved dogs Clyde and Lord Chesterfield also made an appearance in some adorable snaps.

Other shots showed Aniston wearing a face mask, proving even Hollywood royalty loves a good skincare moment.

More glimpses into her life included a fun group shot inside what appeared to be a trailer, featuring celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin, as well as friends Nancy Banks, Sarah McKaig, and Hahn.

Another picture captured a cozy gathering with Bateman, Anka, Bullock, Sean Hayes, and his husband Scott Icenogle, all smiling in front of a staircase.

Aniston also threw in a selfie with Levin, a candid cooking moment with Bendewald, and a touching final photo of herself standing in front of a birthday cake, hands together as if making a wish.

Her simple yet heartfelt caption? “Life lately.”

The post came just days after Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday on Feb. 11. To mark the occasion, she shared an adorable black-and-white throwback photo of herself as a child, seated in what appeared to be a classroom.

“Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes! This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved,” she wrote.

Grateful, loved, and glowing—just another day in the life of Jennifer Aniston.