James Cameron reveals why he decided to move out of America

James Cameron is the latest celebrity who is ready to move out of America.

Speaking on latest episode of Stuff’s The News podcast, the Avatar director revealed why he decided to relocate to New Zealand.

“I see a turn away from everything decent,” he said after President Donald Trump was re-elected for a second term in the White House.

James stated, “America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.”

When asked about feeling “safer” in New Zealand, the Titanic movie-maker confessed, “I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day.”

“And it’s just sickening,” he continued.

James pointed out, “There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets — at least they’ll put it on page three.”

“I just don’t want to see that guy’s face anymore on the front page of the paper. It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over,” he remarked while referring to Donald.

Interestingly, James opened up that his “New Zealand citizenship is imminent, which is “something I’ve worked toward, something I’ve had to sacrifice for”.

Meanwhile, the Terminator director noted that people should “earn your right to be in a place”.

“If you’re going to uproot your family and move somewhere, you have to invest, you have to be part of it, you have to earn standing,” added the movie-maker.