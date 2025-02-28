Justin Timberlake fans in complete ‘disgust’ after show cancellation

Justin Timberlake is once again facing fans' anger despite being sick.

The Cry Me a River singer invites fans criticism after cancelling his recent concert which was scheduled in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday as part of his final US stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Concertgoers got to know about the cancellation minutes before the showtime.

“You guys. I’m heartbroken,” Sexy Back singer wrote in the statement shared to Instagram.

“I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

The Selfish singer, 44, added, “It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen.”

Although, the singer promised complete refunds amid sudden cancellation, fans were quick to bash him.

“Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable.. Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable,” one netizen fumed, while another echoed, “Dude, waiting till the last minute totally sucked.”

“Okay so….doors shouldn’t have been opened if you knew at sound check you weren’t feeling good. Some of us traveled and rescheduled hotels not once but twice that is non refundable,” a third disappointed fan chided.

This is not the first time that the Mirrors crooner has cancelled his show last minute.

Earlier, in 2024, the singer postponed his Newark, NJ, show due to an undisclosed “injury.”

A fan reminisced the incident and commented: “This is literally the 2nd time this has happened and there’s not even a reschedule. We drove 3 hours and paid for a hotel room and you tell us 5 minutes before it starts that it’s canceled,” the user vented, calling Timberlake’s decision “unacceptable.”