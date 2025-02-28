Madonna makes bold declaration about death as she pays tribute to mother

Madonna has recently made shocking confession about death as she remembers her late mother.

On February 27, the pop icon took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for her mother Madonna Louise Ciccone, who died at 30 in 1964 after breast cancer diagnosis.

“When I was a child, my mother died… Seeing her beautiful face in the open casket and kissing her red lips to say goodbye, left a haunting memory,” began the 66-year-old.

The Material Girl hit-maker said, “A deep longing. A terrible fear of abandonment. I would follow my father everywhere reminding him that if he ever died, I wanted to be buried with him.”

Elaborating on why she’s not afraid of death, Madonna stated, “I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again.”

“As life went on, I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as kind of a doorway to eternal life,” she concluded.

The Vogue crooner also shared a part of the note on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Even when my lovers left me, I saw it as a kind of death. When they hurt me, I would have a ritualistic burial for them. I would bury my fear of abandonment before it could overtake me.”

Madonna further said that she “found solace visiting other people's graves in cemeteries and trying to connect with the souls of all the lost ones”.

“I wanted to reassure them that they were not alone. None of us are,” continued the songstress.

Meanwhile, the Popular singer opened up that she’s all set to re-release her 1994 album, Bedtime Stories and also working on a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.