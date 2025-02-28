Buckingham Palace issues sad update about Princess Anne

Princess Anne represents King Charles at heartbreaking royal event

Princess Anne performed key royal duty on behalf of her cancer-stricken brother King Charles.

The Princess Royal witnessed the devastation caused by Storm Bert in Lydney, Gloucestershire, during her latest outing.

The royal family released photos of Anne's sad visit to places destroyed by the natural disaster.

Palace shared a meaningful message: "This week, The Princess Royal met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire."

"Following Storm Bert in November 2024, the community worked together to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforced infrastructure to prevent further damage and helped with the clean-up after the Storm had passed."

"On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation to homes and businesses caused by the storm."

It is important to note that Princess Anne's new update came after she revealed her surprise retirement plans during an interview with The Press Association.

"I don't think there's a retirement program on this particular life. It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so," she shared.