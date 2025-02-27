Prince William reacts as Hollywood icon Gene Hackman, wife found dead

Prince William has expressed his sorrow following the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.



The couple was discovered at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday afternoon. The Prince of Wales took to social media to pay tribute, writing, 'So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy.

'Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity, and star quality. W.'

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news, stating, 'We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased on Wednesday.'

Authorities have launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award-winning actor known for iconic roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven, was 95 years old. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, a talented classical pianist, was 63.

Their death has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues worldwide.