Why 'The One That Got Away' was filmed in unexpected places?

A thrilling new crime drama has just hit BBC platform, bringing together an all-Welsh cast and some seriously stunning scenery.

The One That Got Away, directed by Sion Ifan who is known for his work on the S4C series Y Goleudy, is a six-part thriller that was filmed and released in October 2024 under the title Cleddau.

Two ex lovers, DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys, The Mallorca Files) and DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington, Hinterland), are thrown back together when a young nurse is found murdered in the woods of west Wales.

Writer Catherine Tregenna, known for her work on Law & Order UK, Lewis, Doctor Who, Casualty and DCI Banks, called the show "a deep dive into love, describing every twist and turn like a heart under a magnifying glass."

The One That Got Away is set in Pembrokeshire and was filmed in South Wales, including Pembroke Dock. Many scenes were shot around the River Cleddau, especially near the Cleddau Bridge, making the setting feel real and familiar.

Catherine Tregenna said the area used for filming is one of her favourite places. "Artists are drawn there from all over the world," she noted, adding she believed the show's artistic directors had done the area ‘justice.’