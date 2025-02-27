Francis Ford Coppola leads flood of emotional tributes to Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman found dead at 95 in his home alongside his wife and their dog

Gene Hackman’s mysterious death at the age of 95 has left the industry in shock.

The tragic news of his demise, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog, led to a flood of heartfelt tributes for the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed The Conversation, which starred the late screen actor, took to his Instagram to honour Hackman.

"The loss of a great artist, always cause both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity."

"I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existance and contribution," Coppola, who helmed the 1974 classic, added.

TV presenter Piers Morgan turned over to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor.

"Gene Hackman was one of the all-time great actors and brilliant in everything he ever did from French Connection and Unforgiven to Mississippi Burning, The Conversation and Superman," he added. "We’ve lost a giant of the big screen."

Actor George Takei remembered the Superman star as "one of the true giants."

"Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Oscar nominee and Dune: Part 2 star Josh Brolin also joined the trail.

Taking over to his Instagram profile, he posted a photo of Hackman and Arakawa accompanied by an emotional caption that read, "I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog)."

"Crushed. He was always one of my favourites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace," he wrote.

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright chose a minimal tribute, describing Hackman as "the greatest…" on X.