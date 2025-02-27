Billie Eilish hints at surprise extension to her tour: 'I'm excited'

Billie Eilish is currently set to wrap up her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour this summer

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour might not be ending as soon as fans expected.

While speaking with Hit Network during her Australian tour stop, the nine-time Grammy winner hinted that more dates could be on the way.

“Lots of tour to do… probably more than I’m even scheduled for that’s going to come, which I’m excited about,” Eilish, 23, teased during the interview published Wednesday, February 26.

Eilish is currently booked through June, with shows across Europe lined up after she wraps her run in Australia.

So far, she’s played multiple nights in Brisbane and Sydney, with stops in Melbourne and Perth still ahead. Before heading Down Under, she spent two months touring North America, closing out with five sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Despite her packed schedule, Eilish is still making time for new music. “Definitely getting back into the studio and doing stuff,” she confirmed, though balancing both won’t be easy.

Eilish also made a mark at the 2025 Grammys before kicking off this latest tour leg, performing Birds of a Feather.

The track was nominated for Song and Record of the Year, while Hit Me Hard and Soft was up for Album of the Year. Though she didn’t take home the wins — losing to Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé — Eilish seems to have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.