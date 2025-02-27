‘Supernatural’ stars set to reunite for final season of ‘The Boys’

Supernatural, the long-running hit TV series cast is confirmed to be share the screen together in the final and fifth season of The Boys.

A joint Instagram reel, captioned: "Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural," was posted by The Boys and Prime Video.

The reel begins with Ackles saying, "Hey, Jared. We got work to do...again." The camera then switches to Padalecki who adds, "Okay. I'll tell Misha," as he pans the camera to what appears to be Chevrolet with witchcraft symbols drawn on its open truck.

Collins then finally appears in the clip as he gives a thumbs up saying, "okay" and then hesitantly asks, "what are we doing?"

Supernatural starred Padalecki and Ackles as brother Sam and Dean Westchester, who hunted down supernatural beings for over 15 seasons. Meanwhile, Collins joined the show in season four as Castiel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Padalecki and Colins will appear in guest roles during season five. However, additional details are not yet revealed.

Previously, when season four of The Boys was released, the show creator Eric Kripke announced that season five will be the final season.

The release date of season five of The Boys is yet to be announced with the show expected to premier in 2026 at the earliest.