Meghan Markle gives befitting response to backlash in new video

Meghan Markle is showing that she is unfazed by the ongoing criticism surrounding her upcoming brand launch as her Netflix show inches closer to release.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account to release a video of rare footage from her much-anticipated show, With Love, Meghan, on Wednesday.

In the short clip, Meghan appears in high spirits and is seen having a laugh with her crew and guest while filming. The light-hearted video also shows her dancing in the kitchen, having fun beekeeping and baking.

Prince Harry also makes an appearance as he seems to be helping from behind the scenes, showing support for his wife’s new venture.

The video, set to the tune of John Lennon’s Under the Willow Tree, was accompanied by a message, as the Duchess teased a countdown.

“Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

The Netflix show, which is slated for a March 4th release, has caused quite a stir amongst royal experts.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers warned that Meghan could get “axed” if the show “doesn’t work.”

Meanwhile, there is also controversy surrounding her lifestyle brand, after it underwent a name change to As Ever. The brand name has caused trademark issues and a restriction of over what Meghan can sell under it. The logo has also sparked backlash as it was seen a plagiarism of the Porreres historic coat of arms.

Despite the negativity surrounding her launch, Meghan appears in high hopes for her show and her brand.