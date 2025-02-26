Robert De Niro makes strangest confession from filming days of 'The Deer Hunter'

'The Deer Hunter' won an Oscar for 'Best Picture'

Oscar winner Robert De Niro has given the strangest insight from the filming days of popular film, The Deer Hunter.

The 1978 war thriller film based on the Vietnam War was shot in Thailand. During the shoot, Robert was offered to eat an unusual dish which he compared to Marshmallows.

The 81-year-old recently appeared on a podcast, where he spilled beans from the sets of the Michael Cimino directorial.

He recalled filming one day on the River Kwai, where he had a dish involving snake.

De Niro opened: "We were shooting in the River Kwai, and somebody said, 'You want to have some cobra meat?”

“So, I ate cobra ... It was okay. It wasn't great, it was cooked literally over a fire. They're just like marshmallows, and they had nothing on it to kind of give it a different flavour or to enhance it”, he explained on the Off Menu podcast.

The Deer Hunter revolved around three friends, who join army to fight in Vietnam during the war and are later captured by the enemy forces.

