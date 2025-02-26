'Zero Day' star Robert De Niro still has ONE thing he wants to achieve in life

Robert De Niro starrer 'Zero Day' is now streaming on Netflix

Globally acclaimed star Robert De Niro confessed that he still hasn’t achieved everything in life despite so much fame.

At present, the 81-year-old has been receiving applauds from all across the globe for his performance in newly release series, Zero Day.

The actor is playing the role of former US president, who has been approached by the office again to deal with a cyber attack.

Even though he has been a great name of Hollywood as he had worked in over 100 films with multiple directors. He has won two Oscars; one for The Godfather Part II and the other for Raging Bull.

But he still wishes to accomplish one thing.

In conversation with GQ, Niro confessed that he wishes to watch all his movies in the order he has made them.

“I was always thinking, that I’d like to see all my movies, go over them all and see them in the order I made them and just sort of see everything that I’ve done one last time in my life”, the veteran actor added.

However, he also shared that he does not get enough time, which is why he is not sure, “if I’ll ever do it but I used to think, I’d like to do it.”

Netflix show Zero Day starring Robert is a thriller that also features Lizzy Caplan in key role.