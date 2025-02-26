Olivia Munn opens up about health amid cancer treatment journey

Olivia Munn reflects on ‘new normal’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn shed light on the impact of breast cancer on her life in a new interview.

The 44-year-old actress attended the 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala on Tuesday, February 25th, where she talked in depth about her health.

“I'm doing really good today,” Munn told People Magazine.

She shared, “I am working through different medications and I think anyone who's gone through any kind of cancer, but specifically breast cancer, understands there's a real science to figuring out the best kind of medication for you.”

The New Girl star went on to say that while “there are good days and bad days,” she has "hit a good stride” when it comes to her health.

Reflecting on her “new normal” after she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2023, Munn said that she is “being easier on myself," "not pressuring myself to get out and do too many things" and savouring her time with family.

Sharing her positive outlook, The Predator actress added, “I think before all of this, I wanted to seize the day and get stuff done and have my list of to-do things. And now my to-do lists are a lot shorter. I love organizing and my house is a mess — I don't know if it's because of cancer treatment or because I have two children.”

Munn was an honouree at the TIME Women of the Year Gala on Tuesday, where she was joined by her husband John Mulaney. The pair share two children, son Malcolm, 3, and five-month-old daughter Mei.