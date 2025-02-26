Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie enjoys heartwarming family getaway in Florida

Despite Dara and Edoardo’s separation in 2018, they continue to co-parent harmoniously

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, recently embarked on a delightful Florida vacation with his mother, architect Dara Huang, spending precious time with his grandparents.

The eight-year-old enjoyed a special family reunion in the Sunshine State, where Dara shared glimpses of their heartfelt moments on social media.

From bonding over homemade meals to enjoying sweet treats at a local candy store, the trip was filled with warmth and nostalgia.

Dara captured the essence of their time together with a touching message: “No matter how fancy life gets, there’s nothing more luxurious than being in the love of your family.”

Accompanying her words were endearing photos—one of her father preparing a meal and another of her mother skillfully mending Dara’s jeans on a sewing machine.

Before their emotional farewell, three generations savored these treasured moments, reinforcing the importance of family bonds. Friends and followers showered Dara’s post with love, admiring the deep connection she shares with her parents.



While Wolfie’s home base is London’s upscale SW3 district, where he remains close to his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and stepmother, Princess Beatrice, his Florida trip was a beautiful reminder of his roots and the unconditional love of his maternal family.

Despite Dara and Edoardo’s separation in 2018, they continue to co-parent harmoniously, ensuring Wolfie enjoys the best of both worlds.