WME shuts down rumours of dropping Meghan Markle amid Hollywood speculation

Amid swirling rumours, top talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) has clarified its ongoing partnership with Meghan Markle, dismissing speculation that it had severed ties with the Duchess of Sussex.



Meghan, 43, signed with the prestigious agency in 2023, joining a star-studded roster that includes Dwayne The Rock Johnson and tennis legend Serena Williams.

However, reports recently suggested that WME had distanced itself from Meghan due to alleged difficulties in working with her.

According to insider sources quoted by PageSix, Meghan had reportedly been “let go” due to her high demands and an outburst during a meeting with WME CEO Ari Emanuel in January last year.

Despite this, the agency confirmed it still represents both Meghan and her organisation, Archewell.

Speculation intensified in September when WME hosted an exclusive post-Emmys event at the Waldorf Astoria, attended by A-list celebrities such as Kevin Costner, Brie Larson, and Javier Bardem.

Notably absent were Meghan and Prince Harry, fueling further speculation about their standing in Hollywood.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter published an article titled Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan, pointing to high-profile staff departures, including their chief of staff Josh Kettler, who resigned after just three months.

Despite the ongoing rumours, WME's confirmation suggests Meghan is still part of the agency’s client roster, though the nature of their collaboration remains under scrutiny.