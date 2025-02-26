Kanye West's anger against Pete Davidson revealed

Former Yeezy senior designer Pierre Louis Auvray alleges Kanye West created offensive merchandise targeting Pete Davidson due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Auvray claims West's anger over Davidson's time with his children at their former marital home in Hidden Hills, and Davidson's tattoos honoring them, fueled the creation of disturbing T-shirts.

According to Auvray, West designed T-shirts with slogans such as "Pete Davidson has AIDS," "Pete Davidson Hates Black People," and "Pete Davidson Destroys Families."

"I had to fight because I didn't want to do it," Auvray stated, explaining his refusal to participate, despite pressure from others at Yeezy, including Bianca Censori.

Auvray also recounted an incident at the SoHo House in Austin, Texas, where West allegedly made inappropriate remarks. "He was having this rant about Jewish people, black people being the first Jewish people, and telling people that Pete Davidson had AIDS," Auvray recalled. "It was sickening."

West's public animosity toward Davidson included a fake newspaper headline after their breakup, "Skete Davidson dead at age 28," referencing a derogatory nickname.

Kim Kardashian and the comedian's nine-month romance ended in 2022, reportedly due to demanding schedules and distance. They remain friends.