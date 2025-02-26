Patrick Schwarzenegger’s definition of success different from dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger has recently revealed his definition of success is different from his father Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During an appearance on Dear Media’s Real Pod podcast, The White Lotus star, who is the son of famous parents Arnold and Maria Shriver, reflected on his learnings living in the spotlight.

“To me, one of the things that I've learned probably the most — and probably from my mom more than my dad — is just: what is success to you? And really making sure you have a clear understanding of what you value in life,” said the 31-year-old.

Elaborating on how he is different from his dad, Patrick mentioned, “Nothing against my dad, but his values and what his, you know, definition of success was is very career-driven, very much wanting to be the biggest movie star in the world, very much wanting to be the biggest bodybuilder in the world, you know, very much wanting to be the biggest politician, always taking those kind of next career steps.”

The Midnight Sun actor pointed out that he wanted to make money but success “feels more related to family, faith, relationships, friends, [and] my fiancée Abby Champion”.

“I want to make a career for myself. Of course, I want to be a huge movie star… And I want to have multiple successful brands and stuff like that, but that's on par with other areas that I define as success,” stated Patrick.

The Echo Boomers actor thanked his mother for having “clear understanding of what success means” to him personally.

“I really learned that a lot from my mom and just having really kind of defined areas of that,” he remarked.

Patrick clarified that he’s “not worried so much about how successful my dad is or was, and same with my mom”.

“I just really care about carving my own path, and wanting to feel successful to me… I'm never gonna out-succeed my dad in his terms. But in my terms, I will,” added the actor.