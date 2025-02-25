DC has no plans to include Robert Pattinson’s 'Batman' sequel to their slate

'The Batman Part II' is set to release in 2027

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II will not belong to James Gunn’s DC universe.

The 2022 film was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Fans were crying to see the Pattinson’s version of The Batman in Gunn’s DC world.

The DC CEO has finally addressed if that would be happening or not.

In a latest interview, the 49-year-old filmmaker has shut down the chances and completely eliminated the possibility.

In conversation with Screen Rant, James was asked if DC will include the upcoming superhero movie under DC slate, he responded saying: “It’s certainly not the plan.”

To elaborate, the co-CEO Peter Safran of the production company explained that him and Gunn are working together to bring in their own version of Batman in another project.

“We love him, but we’ve got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It’s imperative. That’s the plan for The Brave and the Bold”, added Peter.

The second part of the Robert starrer movie has been postponed until 2027. Initially, it was set to come out in 2026.

The film will also Colin Farrell as Penguin.