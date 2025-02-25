Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton turn heads during rare date night

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, the co-stars turned lovers from Stranger Things, stole the spotlight on a lovely night out.

The actors who debuted their romance in 2017, made an occasional appearance at the London Fashion Week with fellow actors Alex Hassell and Souheila Yacoub.

The I Believe in Unicorns actress wore a Khaki skirt with olive green leather jacket and matching thigh-high leather boots.

Meanwhile, The New Mutants actor donned a navy blue coat with blue-and-white striped button down shirt and navy pants.

The fashion week outing was rare one for the duo as they made their last public appearance in 2023, when they attended the Brooklyn Artists Ball hosted in Brooklyn, N.Y., by Dior.

Despite keeping their romance away from the spotlights, the love birds has given insight to their relationship over the years.

Previously, Dyer told the Refinery that, "It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. t's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

The outing came soon after the Stranger Things filming for the final season wrapped up last December.

The hit TV series will air on Netflix however, its release date is yet to be announced.