Royal family shares King Charles latest video with statement amid new claims

King Charles III's office has released a brand new video of the monarch with the latest update on the monarch's captivating engagement amid reports of feud.

The royal family shared stunning video of the King as he visited Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, which has been part of the community for 24 years.

The Palace wrote in statement: "The building, a renovated water tower originally built in the 1970s, was restored by John Mills in 2001. Since then, he has created award-winning beers and received a Civic Society Award for the building’s restoration."

The statement continued: "During the visit, His Majesty learned about the brewery’s production process and joined local business owners at a reception."

During the trip, King Charles cracked jokes and enjoyed moments putting all his tension aside amid former royal aides claims that William and Harry "still have bad blood."

The 76 year-old was all smiles as he pulled a pint and helped to change the tyre of a JCB vehicle during a visit to Staffordshire.

The King visited the JCB headquarters in Rocester as the manufacturing firm celebrated its 80th anniversary. William and Harry's dad later went to family-owned Tower Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent where he was pictured pouring himself a pint, wishing owner John Mills his "very good health" and taking a sip.