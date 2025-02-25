Millie Bobby Brown shares real feelings on 'Stranger Things' final season

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on final wrap of 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown has recently shared her real feelings on final wrap of her blockbuster show, Stranger Things.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Electric State movie premiere on February 24, the Enola Holmes star revealed how she felt when it was said that “was a wrap on Millie”.

To which, the British actress replied, “For me, it was not like that’s a wrap on Millie Bobby… It’s like that’s a wrap on Eleven…”

“Hearing those characters and even when my friends’ wrap… it was just really emotional for me,” explained the 21-year-old.

Millie also revealed that it was a unique experience, stating, “I don’t think anyone can really relate to it because it’s such a niche kind of feeling.”

“But it was really emotional, for me and for my family,” added the Damsel actress.

Millie, who started playing her role since she was 11, recounted final days of filming Stranger Things.

“I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying,” remarked the actress.

Earlier in a Vanity Fair interview, Millie spilled dark side of fame after working in Stranger Things at a very young age.

“I don’t have many friends, because of who I am,” said the actress.

Millie told the outlet, “I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things.”

“But I’m working through them,” she further said.