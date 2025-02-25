Oscars confirms ‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo performances

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to perform at 2025 Oscar Awards

The Oscar Awards have announced a star-studded line up of performances for Hollywood’s biggest event.

The hit musical film, co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will light up the stage with their performances.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences uploaded an Instagram post with a caption, "A spellbinding moment awaits. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take the #Oscars stage for a performance you won’t forget."

In another post the event organiser announced other performers including Doja Cat, Lisa of BLACKPINK and Raye.

"One epic Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema," the caption said.

Previously, when the duo was asked if they’d be singing live at the award show, Grande and Erivo remained silent and said they’d be open to opportunity.

"Of course, we love singing with each other," Grande told The Hollywood Reporter in December. "I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her, that’s my sister."

Later on in February, Erivo addressed the Oscar performance buzz to Variety, saying, "Why does everyone keep saying that? I don’t know where this has come from. This feels like wishful thinking to me!"

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 97th Oscar Awards will air on Sunday, March 2nd, live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.