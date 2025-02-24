'It Ends with Us' star dragged into Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Things are heating up even more now in Hollywood’s biggest legal drama surrounding 'It Ends with Us' co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and now another actress from the movie is being drawn into the mix.

Jenny Slate, who played the role of Baldoni’s sister in the flick, has found herself right in the eye of the storm.

Things began as a quiet legal matter between Lively and Baldoni, and now now it has pulled another person, other than Taylor Swift, into the mess along with rumours swirling about her role in the situation.

As per reports, Slate claimed that she also filed a complaint while filming It Ends With Us.

The actress was apparently unhappy with her living situation during filming, but the $15,000 security deposit made it tough for her to move. However, she brought that issue with Heath, who reassured her that she could get reimbursed.

The Hollywood Reporter shared, “[Heath] made the offer using language that made Slate so uncomfortable.”

They went on adding: “Sources say he focused so intensely on the sanctity of motherhood and Slate’s role as a mother — that she filed a complaint to the film’s distributor Sony about the incident."

Jenny Slate hasn’t said anything yet about the situation since the issue came to light, but she decided to support Bake Lively in the past.