Netflix cautious to feature Liam Payne in first 'posthumous' project?

Liam Payne's first venture after death may undergo some major changes

Former One Direction star Liam Payne, who passed away tragically last year, will be featuring in his first posthumous venture.

Payne will be featuring as a guest judge in the forthcoming singing reality show titled Building the Band, backed by Netflix.

However, the project is heading towards a release now, the streaming platform is being cautious about the appearance of the late pop star.

They are probably going to limit Liam’s scenes in the show due to sensitive reasons.

Reportedly, the streaming media company is aimed at 'striking the right balance' of his presence on the talent show as they believe that more of his appearance might be considered as insensitive.

A TV source informed a renowned publication that, “The feeling among execs at Netflix is that they want to err on the side of caution, and if that means having Liam in the least amount of scenes possible then that’s the step they’re willing to take.”

The Sun reported: “They want to strike the right balance between having him feature in the show, doing the thing he loved, with having him feature too much, which would be a lot for his loved ones to contend with.”

As per the insider, Netflix don’t have the option to remove him entirely from the reality series even if they want to as the Teardrops singer is an essential part of the show.