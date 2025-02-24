King Charles, Queen Camilla join forces with William, Kate for key mission

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to make joint efforts with Prince William and Princess Kate to play significant roles in the much-talked key meeting.
Notably, there are rumours that Donald Trump might get an invitation from the royal family for a state visit which will help in strengthening ties between UK and US politicians.
In conversation with Hello!, CNN anchor Max Foster said, "William had a complete triumph in Paris; and within the White House, that was seen to be a really successful meeting. Trump was really impressed by the Prince."
"It's the pomp and pageantry that Trump loves, so a visit to the UK would require the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to put on a full-force welcome," he added.
Max claimed that smoothing relations with the Trump administration will be a "big test" for key royal figures.
However, he believes the "President certainly has a fascination with royalty and being shown respect on the international stage."
The royal commentator praised the monarch for being a "master diplomat," who finds ways to develop good relationships.
"He and William are real experts at diplomacy; they’ve had a lifetime of it. They'll find the common ground and they are good listeners," Max stated.
Prince William receives support from her wife Princess Kate after major decision
Justin Bieber's team sets the record straight on his health and behavioral issues
King Charles hints at forgiving and forgetting Prince Harry's alleged past mistakes
Inside Selena Gomez's 'surprise' SAG win: Details inside
King Charles gives nod to Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward as they rise up in ranks in the royal family
Zoe Saldaña shares rare confession as she wins at SAG Awards 2025