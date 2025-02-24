Justin Bieber reacts to bombshell claims amid marital 'woes'

Justin Bieber's team has forcefully denied rumuors surrounding the pop star's alleged drug use, labeling them "exhausting and pitiful."

The denial comes after fans expressed concern over Bieber's recent disheveled public appearances and behaviour.

According to TMZ, the Sorry crooner’s representative dismissed the accusations, stating that people are "committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive" despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Sources close to the Yummy Yummy singer revealed that he is in a "very transformative" phase of his life, having ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.

The statement emphasised that Bieber is in a great place with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues, who was born in August.

Insiders clarified that Bieber's main focus is on supporting his family and maintaining his overall well-being.

Concerns over Bieber's health peaked following his New York City outing on February 1, where he appeared visibly tired with dark circles under his eyes.

However, sources explained that the exhaustion was due to a late-night recording session and his responsibilities as a new father.

Before heading to the studio, Bieber reportedly spent time caring for Jack, who was struggling to fall asleep.

Critics also pointed to his seemingly "bizarre" behaviour at Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin pop-up event in Los Angeles last week.

A viral clip showed Bieber swaying and smiling while conversing with Sara Tan, Refinery29's beauty director, while wearing sunglasses indoors.

Addressing a viral video of Bieber smoking with comedian Dave Chappelle in Los Angeles, his representative reaffirmed that Bieber is "stable" and "healthy", shutting down claims of alleged drug use.

Despite ongoing public scrutiny, sources close to the singer maintain that he is prioritising his health, family, and career.

The singer has yet to personally address the rumours.