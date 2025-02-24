‘Suits’ spin off pulls more original stars including Harvey Specter

Suits spinoff Suits LA is aiming to include more stars on board!

The beloved character of Harvey Specter is back on the small screen, courtesy of Gabriel Macht's guest appearance in the series.

The new show, starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, follows a former New York prosecutor who builds a law firm in Los Angeles specializing in criminal and entertainment law.

To maintain a connection to the original series, creator Aaron Korsh brought back a familiar face. Given Ted Black's background as a New York prosecutor, Korsh saw an opportunity to reunite with Macht, who played a prosecutor-turned-lawyer in the original Suits series.

The reunion was facilitated by a chance encounter during the filming of a Suits-inspired Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile in 2024, which starred Macht and Patrick J. Adams.

“When we shot the pilot, we put a picture of him in the pilot without me having discussed it with Gabriel. I knew we could always take it out if he didn’t want to do it, but it would be harder to put back in,” Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s L.A premiere on Thursday.

“So we did it and when we got a [series] pickup I called Gabriel and just asked him if he wanted to come play and he graciously said yes.”

Macht said that for fans of the original series, “if they can let go of that cast and welcome a new cast, there’s so many similarities and enough differences that people are going to be like alright, I can get into this,” adding that “what Aaron’s done with inviting me back is I think it does open up opportunities for other original cast members to come in and out and play and have little Easter eggs.”

Korsh echoed the same strategy, noting he “wanted to make sure it was an organic bringing people in, not just a parade of old characters.”

With that being said, “I would love to have them all on, [but] I don’t want to have them all on one after the other because I think it harms the original and the new show to do that. So we’re just going to see how it goes.”

As Amell takes over as lead of the franchise, he’s also a fan of the Harvey appearance, saying, “I love that there’s a tie-in. And also if you’re a fan of the original, it’s like OK, it’s been however many years since we’ve seen this character — what is he doing, what is up to, where’s he living, how’s his life? All of that, so you get to find that stuff out.”

Aaron Korsh was instantly convinced that Amell was the perfect fit to helm Suits LA, recalling that he knew within just "15 seconds" of Amell's audition.

Korsh remains open to exploring more opportunities within the Suits universe, leaving the door wide open for future projects.

“We had talked about potentially having a Suits movie at some point but I did have other projects in the works prior to this happening” that he’s also working on, Korsh said.

“The future is wide open. I’m certainly open to more things happening, but it’s not easy. This show was not [originally] written as to be a Suits spinoff; it takes me a long time to get inspired to do something. I don’t want to do something just because we can, so it remains to be seen.”

Suits LA is available to watch on Peacock.