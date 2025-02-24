‘1923’ season 2 premiere starts with tribute to late Cole Brings Plenty

1923 pays tribute to Cole Brings Plenty

1923 is remembering Cole Brings Plenty.

The highly anticipated season 2 premiere of 1923 opened with a heartfelt tribute to one of its own.

The episode began with an In Memoriam dedication to Cole Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in the first season. A photo of the late actor, who was 27, was displayed as a tribute to his memory.

Brings Plenty was found dead in April, just days after being reported missing. His absence left a noticeable void, but the show moved forward with a recast. In season 2, Pete Plenty Clouds will now be portrayed by Jeremy Guana.

Pete is the son of Hank Plenty Clouds (Michael Greyeyes), who played a pivotal role in helping Teonna (Aminah Nieves) escape from the brutal reservation school and reunite with her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears).

Guana, who steps into the role, is no stranger to the Yellowstone universe—he previously appeared in 1883, the 1923 prequel that followed the Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Montana.

Brings Plenty’s tragic passing shook both fans and the Yellowstone community.

The actor, who was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, was reported missing in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 2. Hours later, he was named a suspect in an investigation related to a domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, police responded to reports of a woman screaming for help in an apartment and later identified Brings Plenty as a suspect.

He was seen on traffic cameras leaving the city, and concern grew when he missed a scheduled meeting with his agent—something his uncle described as "uncharacteristic."

Three days later, police found Brings Plenty’s body in a rural area of Kansas after receiving reports of an abandoned car. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Despite the tragic loss, 1923 moves forward while honoring his memory. The season 2 premiere is now available for streaming on Paramount+.