Ed Sheeran's new single has special connection to wife Cherry Seaborn

New single has a music video accompanied by Omid Djalili

Ed Sheeran fans are in for a surprise as the singer has prepared a new single which has a special connection to wife Cherry Seaborn.

Reportedly, the fresh soundtrack is titled Azizam, a Persian term for endearment which means my beloved or my dear.

The new single, according to sources, has been inspired by his partner and mother of his two children, Lyra and Jupitar.

An insider revealed: “Ed can’t wait for everyone to hear the new record – mainly because it’s inspired by Cherry and their love affair.”

The music video of the song has been filmed in the South London accompanied by comedian Omid Djalili.

“A huge budget has been thrown at the video, which features a stunning wedding and none other than Omid”, the source informed The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column.

As per the sources, “They all had such a fun time making the video and can’t wait to release it into the world.”

Sheeran’s new song can be a ‘summer smash hit’; however, no definite release has been announced yet.