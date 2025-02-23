Meghan Markle risks major lawsuit as trademark authority issues notice

Meghan Markle is now facing another roadblock ahead of her official lifestyle launch, as she receives a warning over new trademark issues.

The Duchess of Sussex, who renamed his brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, is now faced with a new ordeal after a Chinese clothing company emerged with the same name.

Meghan’s legal team had reportedly filed but the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in October 2022 to get permission “to sell aprons and other items of clothing” including other items such as jams and dog biscuits under the ‘As Ever’ name.

In documents obtained by Mail on Sunday, the Prince Harry’s wife received a “partial rejection” in July 2023 on the trademark given that she could not sell clothing under that name as it would cause confusion.

“The marks are identical in sound and virtually identical in appearance and are thus confusingly similar for the purposes of determining likelihood of confusion,” it stated.

“Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion.”

However, in January 2024, Meghan’s lawyers filed a revised application which removed any mention of clothing after which trademark was approved.

Now, if Meghan has to sell clothing, she would have to use a separate name otherwise the former Suits actress risks a major lawsuit if she sold it under the current label.