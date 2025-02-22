Prince Andrew's scandals cast shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's Royal future

Prince Andrew’s scandals continue to overshadow Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s Royal roles

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie find themselves struggling to carve out a larger role in the royal family due to the lingering controversies surrounding their father, Prince Andrew, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of York, who stepped down from public duties in 2019, has remained at the center of multiple scandals, including his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of connections to an alleged spy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the ongoing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew have cast a long shadow over his daughters, making it difficult for them to take on more prominent roles.

“One of the biggest challenges with Andrew is the uncertainty—what new controversy might emerge next week or next month?” Fitzwilliams said.

He further noted, “For Beatrice and Eugenie, the situation is unfortunate. If their father wasn’t such a polarizing figure, they could potentially play a more active role within the royal family.”

Although the York sisters are not full-time working royals, they have privately supported King Charles III and Prince William at select events.

Last May, they were seen attending a Buckingham Palace garden party alongside the Prince of Wales, signaling their quiet but ongoing connection to royal life.

Despite their efforts, the weight of their father’s past continues to influence public perception and limit their royal prospects.