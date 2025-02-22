Meghan Markle shatters ‘demanding’ label with heartfelt gesture on Netflix set

Meghan Markle defies critics with thoughtful gesture on Netflix set

Despite facing sharp criticism from former President Donald Trump and being labelled "demanding" in the past, Meghan Markle has shown a different side of herself behind the scenes.

While filming her upcoming Netflix series With Love, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly expressed gratitude to the cast and crew with heartfelt gifts and an emotional farewell speech.

'On the final day of filming, Meghan gave a touching speech and gifted each crew member an Our Place pan and wooden spoon engraved in her own handwriting,' an insider told The i Paper.

The source also dismissed claims that Meghan is difficult to work with, describing her as gracious and collaborative.

Meghan’s generous act comes amid renewed criticism from Trump, who recently branded her "terrible" in an interview.

While she has chosen to remain silent on his remarks, she has previously made her views on him well known.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for With Love, set to premiere next month after a delay.

The show’s announcement followed Meghan’s much-publicised return to Instagram, where she has already amassed over two million followers.