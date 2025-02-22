Euphoria star Hunter Schafer ‘feels lost’ after receiving new passport

Hunter Schafer, known for playing Jules Vaughn in hit series Euphoria, is speaking out after a big mistake with her passport.

When it was updated, the gender marker was changed to male, sparking massive backlash. This error comes in the wake of a controversial executive order by Donald Trump impacting transgender identities.

The 26-year-old star, also known for their role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds, took to TikTok account on Friday to share the upsetting news, calling it a "harsh reality check."

The actress shared: "I’m not making this post to fearmonger or to create, like, drama, or to receive consolation – I don’t need it – but I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening."

"I was shocked, because I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen."

After taking the authorities on January 20, US president Trump signed a series of executive orders, including one aimed at "defending women from gender ideology extremism" and bringing "biological truth" back to the federal government.

The section two order reads: "It is the policy of the United States to recognise two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Hunter earlier had her passport stolen during a break-in in Barcelona last year. After applying for an emergency passport, she was surprised to receive her new passport with a gender marker was changed to 'male' instead of 'female.'