Nina Dobrev set to co-star with Russell Crowe in upcoming hit film

Nina Dobrev is set to join Russell Crowe in upcoming action thriller film.

The Vampire Diaries star will work alongside the Gladiator actor in the Bear Country, which is helmed by Derrick Borte and is currently shooting in the Queensland.

The Orignals actress will star as a quirky bank teller who gets involved in crimes inspired by her Bonnie-and-Clyde-like fantasies, as per Deadline.

The film is an adaptation of novel Strip by Thomas Berry. The Bear Country follows the story of Manco Kapak (Crowe) as the aging yet daunting club owner, who has been robbed by a masked gunman.

His dream of selling the club and retiring with his girlfriend is jeopardized. A newcomer pretends to be interested in buying the club, adding further complications.

Dobrev recently starred in romcom Love Hard, produced by Adam Slander which was debuted as the number one film in the world on Netflix.

In addition to Crowe and Dobrev, the Bear Country cast includes, Jolene Blalock, Cameron Leonard and Jordan Mancini.

The film Bear Country release date is yet to be announced.