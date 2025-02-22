'It Ends with Us' legal drama: Blake Lively struggles to keep up with Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us marred with controversy since Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni’s filed lawsuits

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal fight is gaining momentum with developments emerging constantly.

The Gossip Girl alum has recently sought a protection order to safeguard herself and her loved ones as she claims to be receiving “violent” and “threatening” messages.

However, as the Lively vs Baldoni saga continues, the Deadpool star’s wife seems to be landing in trouble.

As the time is passing by, the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress is losing support.

Source reported to Daily Mail that many feel the whole fiasco is “turning into an own goal” for the husband-wife duo.

In particular, their first public appearance at SNL 50 Anniversary special since the lawsuit was initially filed by the mother of four raised eyebrows.

Ryan Reynolds response “Great! Why, what have you heard?” to a simple question by the show host Tina Fey was received in bad taste with Kevin Costner and Cher’s not-so-amused look going viral.

As reported, the couple was the talk of the evening with an attendee even questioning their presence at the event.

Colleen Hoover, the author of the book on which the film is based, seems to have deserted the actress now after displaying staunch support last December.

Taylor Swift, Lively’s decade-long BFF, has also distanced herself from the drama since the Age of Adaline star likened herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi and the Cruel Summer crooner as one of her “dragons”.

It also seems that her brand, ‘Blake Brown’ that she launched just six months ago is losing popularity.

The 37-year-old also drew flak for allegedly using the film based on such a serious topic as domestic violence to promote her own brand.