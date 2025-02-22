King Charles opens Palace doors after Prince Harry's announcement

King Charles has won hearts with his admirable decision to open doors of the Palace for the people he respects and cares the most.

The 76-year-old has given a pleasant surprise to one pensioner, giving him opportunity to celebrate a birthday the man will never forget during his 'Winter warmer' sessions at Highgrove House.

In reaction to the monarch's heartfelt gesture, the 83-year-old said it was 'really something special.'

Eoin Down celebrate his 83rd birthday in serious style at the royal house, a day that he said was "really something special."

The decision comes after the Duke of Sussex's announced to return to the UK with his Invictus Games, which he started in 2014 as working royal.

The monarch, for the third year running, has opened up his private residence of Highgrove House and Gardens for elderly people from the local area to enjoy some socialisation, a delicious meal, and a warm space - entirely for free.

The 'Winter Warmer' sessions began in 2023 and saw Charles open up Dumfries House and the Castle of Mey, alongside his main private home of Highgrove to local pensioners and vulnerable people.