King Charles takes meaningful step after sweet nod to Prince Harry

King Charles made a heartfelt gesture for a special cause after he sent a message to his son Prince Harry regarding his passion project Invictus Games.

The Mirror reported that the monarch opened the gates of his private residence of Highgrove House and Gardens for old people from the local area to spend some quality time alongside delicious food, all for free.

The King began this meaningful project "Winter Warmer" sessions in 2023 to delight the pensioners and elderly people around the area.

Most recently, a man named Eoin Down celebrated his 83rd birthday at the King's private home and he got emotional with the monarch's sweet gesture.

As per ITV, the old man told Good Morning Britain, "It's something I didn't expect and it's really something special."

Moreover, the Director of Highgrove, Constantine Innemee shared that the program run by the King's Foundation is "all about us opening this space here without any questions asked. It's just a nice comfortable afternoon to come and join us as one of our guests."

The King's spokesperson previously said, "At The King's Foundation we aim to build sustainable communities and transform lives through education and health and wellbeing programmes, so it's fantastic that the Winter Warmers initiative is becoming a staple in contributing to that mission."

Notably, King Charles delighted Eoin Down on his birthday with a meaningful move after he gave a one-word nod to his son Harry's Invictus Games during a recent royal engagement.